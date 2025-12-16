Smith & Nephew SNATS (NYSE:SNN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Smith & Nephew SNATS (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

SNN has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Smith & Nephew SNATS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $37.50 target price on Smith & Nephew SNATS and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew SNATS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

Shares of SNN stock opened at $32.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Smith & Nephew SNATS has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $38.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.73.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS by 11.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 5.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 9,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 25.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine and ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies, and ENT.

