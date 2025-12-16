DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DRIO. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DarioHealth in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $16.00 target price on DarioHealth in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of DarioHealth in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Get DarioHealth alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DRIO

DarioHealth Trading Up 0.9%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DarioHealth

Shares of DarioHealth stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.46. DarioHealth has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The firm has a market cap of $81.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DarioHealth stock. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Free Report) by 229.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,513 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.14% of DarioHealth worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DarioHealth

(Get Free Report)

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital health company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. Its digital therapeutics platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.