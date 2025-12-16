Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. HSBC started coverage on Grupo Financiero Galicia in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.25.

GGAL opened at $49.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.67. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a $0.1406 dividend. This is a boost from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Grupo Financiero Galicia’s dividend payout ratio is 85.35%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 240.5% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 4,942.9% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 184.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

