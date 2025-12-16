Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kewaunee Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kewaunee Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of KEQU opened at $38.30 on Friday. Kewaunee Scientific has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $71.33. The company has a market cap of $109.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.00 and a 200-day moving average of $47.06.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 22.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Thomas David Hull III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $43,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 38,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,401.71. This trade represents a 2.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donald T. Gardner III sold 3,000 shares of Kewaunee Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $128,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,564 shares in the company, valued at $494,476.64. This trade represents a 20.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 15,880 shares of company stock valued at $689,471 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEQU. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Kewaunee Scientific by 2,605.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 43.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 14,889 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $788,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 10,803 shares in the last quarter. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.

