LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LPTH. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of LightPath Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on LightPath Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on LightPath Technologies from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.13.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies Trading Down 7.5%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

Shares of LPTH opened at $7.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.02 million, a P/E ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 1.08. LightPath Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $10.69.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,967,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,603,000 after acquiring an additional 72,208 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,939,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,445,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,669,000. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 117,000 shares during the last quarter. 56.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.