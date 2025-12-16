ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) Receives $25.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRA. Zacks Research lowered ProAssurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ProAssurance to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ProAssurance

ProAssurance Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRA opened at $24.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 0.11. ProAssurance has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $220.02 million for the quarter. ProAssurance had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 4.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ProAssurance will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProAssurance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in ProAssurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,121,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in ProAssurance by 2,035.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,516,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,469 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 186.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,491,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,041,000 after purchasing an additional 969,833 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 1,310.1% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 939,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,433,000 after purchasing an additional 872,808 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the third quarter valued at about $17,058,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

About ProAssurance

(Get Free Report)

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.