Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KNSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $448.00 to $442.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $483.78.

KNSL opened at $391.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $406.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $439.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1 year low of $349.00 and a 1 year high of $512.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $497.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.00 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 26.30%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,812,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $125,003,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 401.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 201,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,961,000 after buying an additional 161,132 shares during the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 87.3% in the first quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 169,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,725,000 after buying an additional 79,208 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1,141.4% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 81,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,546,000 after buying an additional 75,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

