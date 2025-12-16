Heico (NYSE:HEI) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Heico (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HEI. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heico in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $350.00 target price on Heico in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Heico from $346.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Heico in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $367.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $382.00 target price (up previously from $337.00) on shares of Heico in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.29.

NYSE:HEI opened at $312.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Heico has a 1-year low of $216.68 and a 1-year high of $338.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $313.67 and a 200 day moving average of $315.29. The firm has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a PE ratio of 68.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04.

In other Heico news, Director Adolfo Henriques acquired 676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $243.93 per share, for a total transaction of $164,896.68. Following the purchase, the director owned 24,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,871,151.17. The trade was a 2.89% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Culligan acquired 676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $243.93 per share, for a total transaction of $164,896.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 11,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,690,547.90. The trade was a 6.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought a total of 4,448 shares of company stock worth $1,086,933 in the last ninety days. 9.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Heico by 366.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 308,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,174,000 after buying an additional 242,264 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Heico by 45.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 769,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $248,476,000 after acquiring an additional 241,559 shares during the period. Munro Partners purchased a new position in Heico during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,720,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Heico by 263.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 60,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,521,000 after acquiring an additional 43,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new position in Heico in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,552,000. 27.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

