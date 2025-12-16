Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EFXT. Raymond James Financial raised Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Enerflex from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.13.

Enerflex Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE EFXT opened at $15.85 on Friday. Enerflex has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $16.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average is $10.40. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.99.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Enerflex had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 5.43%.The firm had revenue of $777.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.88 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enerflex will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerflex Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Enerflex’s payout ratio is currently 10.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerflex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Enerflex by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enerflex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $732,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Enerflex by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,697 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Enerflex during the third quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Enerflex by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 148,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter. 46.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

