Darden Restaurants (DRI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, December 18th. Analysts expect Darden Restaurants to post earnings of $2.10 per share and revenue of $3.0714 billion for the quarter. Darden Restaurants has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, December 18, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.04). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 52.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Darden Restaurants to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $186.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $159.67 and a 52-week high of $228.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.31%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DRI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $238.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. Argus cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.57.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 5,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total value of $1,094,837.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,354.40. This represents a 28.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DRI. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $3,074,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,543,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

