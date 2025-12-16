ABM Industries (ABM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.10 per share and revenue of $2.2752 billion for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, December 17, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

ABM Industries Stock Up 1.2%

ABM opened at $47.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. ABM Industries has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $56.83. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.74.

ABM Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, September 5th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABM. Baird R W cut shares of ABM Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Monday, September 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ABM Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in ABM Industries by 31.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,390,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,267,000 after buying an additional 575,273 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 419.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,111,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,254,000 after purchasing an additional 897,402 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 698,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in ABM Industries by 883.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 672,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,002,000 after purchasing an additional 603,853 shares during the period. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,720,000. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

