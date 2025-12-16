Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRVFree Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Acrivon Therapeutics Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRV opened at $2.57 on Friday. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $81.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1.66.

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRVGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acrivon Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acrivon Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $81,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acrivon Therapeutics Company Profile

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

