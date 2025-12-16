Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) Receives $8.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.8333.

NEOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Neogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Zacks Research upgraded Neogen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler set a $6.50 price objective on Neogen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Neogen in a research note on Monday, December 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Neogen by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,963,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,830,000 after acquiring an additional 385,885 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 3rd quarter worth $80,288,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 123.2% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,005,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,947,000 after purchasing an additional 7,729,650 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Neogen in the first quarter valued at $79,391,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Neogen during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,387,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Neogen stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Neogen has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.62.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

