REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Receives $49.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.25.

Several equities research analysts have commented on REVG shares. Baird R W downgraded shares of REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of REV Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on REV Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of REV Group in a report on Monday, December 1st.

Shares of REV Group stock opened at $59.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. REV Group has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $64.47.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $664.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.77 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 3.86%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that REV Group will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

REV Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 24th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REV Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. RD Lewis Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of REV Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. RD Lewis Holdings Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in REV Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in REV Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in REV Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

