Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BUR. Zacks Research cut shares of Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Monday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Burford Capital Stock Performance

Burford Capital stock opened at $9.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 14.99, a current ratio of 14.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Burford Capital has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $15.73.

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.39). Burford Capital had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $69.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.03 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Burford Capital will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burford Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 125.0%. Burford Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burford Capital

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the third quarter worth about $1,316,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in Burford Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Burford Capital by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Two Seas Capital LP lifted its stake in Burford Capital by 1.5% in the third quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 1,602,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,161,000 after buying an additional 24,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Burford Capital by 236.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,579,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,895,000 after buying an additional 1,109,718 shares in the last quarter.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

