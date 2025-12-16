Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Cut to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Artivion from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Artivion in a report on Friday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Artivion from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Artivion in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Artivion from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Artivion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.11.

Artivion Price Performance

NYSE:AORT opened at $45.46 on Friday. Artivion has a 12-month low of $21.97 and a 12-month high of $48.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.41 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $113.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.71 million. Artivion had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Artivion will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Hoff sold 4,200 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $189,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 27,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,223.90. The trade was a 13.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Horton sold 4,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $203,088.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 130,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,777,176.36. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 234,511 shares of company stock valued at $10,612,452 in the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Artivion

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Artivion during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Artivion during the third quarter worth $212,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Artivion during the third quarter valued at $1,623,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Artivion by 442.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 220,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after acquiring an additional 179,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Artivion by 24.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 282,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,956,000 after purchasing an additional 55,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Artivion Company Profile

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

Featured Articles

