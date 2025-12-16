Zacks Research Estimates Maximus’ FY2028 Earnings (NYSE:MMS)

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Maximus in a research note issued on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research analyst Team forecasts that the health services provider will earn $8.95 per share for the year. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Maximus’ current full-year earnings is $6.15 per share.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Maximus in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

NYSE MMS opened at $86.44 on Monday. Maximus has a 1 year low of $63.77 and a 1 year high of $92.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.63 and its 200 day moving average is $80.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.56.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The health services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). Maximus had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Maximus has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in Maximus by 123.5% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 12,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 7,059 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Maximus by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,566,000 after buying an additional 8,434 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Maximus by 113.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 657,247 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $46,435,000 after buying an additional 349,529 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Maximus by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 4,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $350,746.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 19,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,027.28. This represents a 17.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 21.58%.

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

