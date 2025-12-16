FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Daktronics Issued By Sidoti Csr

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr increased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Daktronics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 11th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Soderstrom now expects that the technology company will earn $1.14 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Daktronics’ current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Daktronics’ Q4 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DAKT. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Daktronics in a report on Monday, December 8th. Zacks Research lowered Daktronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Daktronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Daktronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Daktronics Stock Up 1.8%

DAKT stock opened at $19.11 on Monday. Daktronics has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $24.38. The firm has a market cap of $931.61 million, a PE ratio of 147.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average of $17.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Daktronics had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $229.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

In other Daktronics news, VP Carla S. Gatzke sold 9,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $229,606.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 721,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,648,721.24. This represents a 1.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in Daktronics in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Daktronics during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Daktronics by 204.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Daktronics by 200.0% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Daktronics by 66.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

