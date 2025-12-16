Noble Financial Issues Positive Forecast for TSQ Earnings

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Noble Financial raised their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Townsquare Media in a research note issued on Thursday, December 11th. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Townsquare Media’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Townsquare Media’s Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Townsquare Media from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Townsquare Media Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of Townsquare Media stock opened at $5.17 on Monday. Townsquare Media has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.65. The company has a market cap of $85.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Townsquare Media had a negative return on equity of 47.95% and a net margin of 4.27%.The firm had revenue of $106.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.96 million.

Institutional Trading of Townsquare Media

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSQ. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Townsquare Media during the third quarter worth about $144,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its position in Townsquare Media by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 988,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,643,000 after acquiring an additional 21,175 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Townsquare Media during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 80.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 54,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 24,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the third quarter worth $780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.5%. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.67%.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

