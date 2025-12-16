Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Estimate for PKG Earnings

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a report issued on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.81. Zacks Research has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Packaging Corporation of America’s current full-year earnings is $10.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Packaging Corporation of America’s Q1 2027 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $262.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Packaging Corporation of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Corporation of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.67.

Shares of PKG opened at $204.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.91 and its 200 day moving average is $202.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Packaging Corporation of America has a 12-month low of $172.71 and a 12-month high of $242.68. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.72%. Packaging Corporation of America’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.400 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Packaging Corporation of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.56%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 72.2% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America during the third quarter worth $31,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 40.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

