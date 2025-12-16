HC Wainwright Has Positive Outlook of OLMA FY2025 Earnings

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 11th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.87) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.91). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.33) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.33) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.41) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($2.04) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($1.53) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OLMA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of OLMA opened at $35.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 1.85. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $36.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average of $9.47. The company has a current ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.05).

Insider Activity

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $83,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 744,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,198,686.20. This represents a 1.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Olema Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd now owns 58,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 35,345 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Diadema Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 153.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diadema Partners LP now owns 253,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 153,657 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 741,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 358,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $1,222,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

