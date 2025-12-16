What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for VNO FY2025 Earnings?

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report issued on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.31 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.30. The consensus estimate for Vornado Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VNO. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.77.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:VNO opened at $34.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a current ratio of 5.58. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $29.68 and a fifty-two week high of $45.53.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 49.91%.The business had revenue of $453.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $665,094,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 88.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,004,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,037 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 27,787.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,489,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,395 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,565,000. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,082,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 217.0%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 17.62%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.



