Enablence Technologies (CVE:ENA) Shares Up 6.9% – What’s Next?

Enablence Technologies Inc. (CVE:ENA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.40 and last traded at C$1.40. Approximately 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.31.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.28.

Enablence Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells optical components in planar light wave circuits in Canada, China, and the United States. The company provides coarse wavelength division multiplexing optical demultiplexer and multiplexer, and LAN-wavelength division multiplexing, an optical component device.

