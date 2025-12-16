Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) Stock Price Down 2.9% – Here’s Why

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $57.73 and last traded at $57.73. Approximately 37,113 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 17,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.47.

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Stock Down 2.9%

The company has a market cap of $310.01 million, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.95.

About Invesco Dynamic Software ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

