First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Trading Down 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $92.27 and last traded at $92.27. Approximately 13,274 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 19,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.05.

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $456.74 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.44.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 7.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FNY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of mid-cap growth stocks selected by AlphaDex selection methodology from the S&P 400 Index. FNY was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

