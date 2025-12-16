PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) Stock Price Up 5% – Still a Buy?

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. 46,784 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 223,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.23.

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services in Indonesia and internationally. The company offers savings and current accounts; foreign currency, on call, and other deposits; mortgage, working capital, investment, franchise, and cash collateral loans, as well as supply chain financing and bank guarantees; and micro, small and medium, and program loans.

