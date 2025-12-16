Universal Robina (OTCMKTS:UVRBF) Shares Down 20% – Here’s Why

Universal Robina Co. (OTCMKTS:UVRBF – Get Free Report) dropped 20% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.0001 and last traded at $1.0001. Approximately 5,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 4,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

Universal Robina Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1.39.

Universal Robina Company Profile

Universal Robina Corporation operates as a branded food product company in the Philippines and internationally. It operates through Branded Consumer Foods, and Agro-Industrial and Commodity Food Products segments. The Branded Consumer Foods segment manufactures and distributes a range of salty snacks, chocolates, candies, biscuits, bakery products, beverages, instant noodles, and pasta, as well as ready-to-drink tea products.

