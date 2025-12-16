Canada Nickel (CVE:CNC) Shares Down 1.7% – Should You Sell?

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNC – Get Free Report) dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.17 and last traded at C$1.17. Approximately 196,167 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 502,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.19.

Canada Nickel Trading Down 1.7%

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$252.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of -0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.98.

About Canada Nickel

(Get Free Report)

Canada Nickel Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, discovery, and development of nickel sulphide assets. It also develops zero-carbon production of nickel, cobalt, and iron. Its flagship project is the Crawford Nickel project located in northern Ontario, Canada. It serves electric vehicle, green energy, and stainless steel markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Nickel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Nickel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.