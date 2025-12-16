Titan Mining (TSE:TI) Trading Down 3.5% – Time to Sell?

Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$3.00 and last traded at C$3.03. 38,368 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 124,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.14.

Titan Mining Stock Down 3.5%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -296.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$277.21 million, a PE ratio of 22.44 and a beta of -0.95.

Titan Mining (TSE:TI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Titan Mining had a positive return on equity of 255.83% and a negative net margin of 24.24%.The firm had revenue of C$23.36 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Titan Mining Co. will post 0.0145949 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Titan Mining

Titan Mining Corp is a Canadian natural resources company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company owns an interest in the Empire State Mine in Northern New York State, United States.

