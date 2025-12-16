BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Still a Buy?

BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$15.79 and last traded at C$15.79. 1,769 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 5,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.78.

BMO US Put Write ETF Stock Up 0.1%

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.65.

Get BMO US Put Write ETF alerts:

BMO US Put Write ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.5%.

BMO US Put Write ETF Company Profile

BMO US Put Write ETF writes put options on the equity securities of U.S. companies in a variety of sectors. See Investment Objectives Investment Objectives of the Non Index BMO ETFs BMO US Put Write ETF. The fund invests primarily in a portfolio of put options on US large capitalization equity securities to generate income.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BMO US Put Write ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO US Put Write ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.