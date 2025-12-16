United States 12 Month Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USL) Trading Down 1.1% – Should You Sell?

United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.87 and last traded at $32.94. 33,627 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 373% from the average session volume of 7,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.31.

United States 12 Month Oil Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.39.

Get United States 12 Month Oil Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of United States 12 Month Oil Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 3,200.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 234.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 23,551 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 32,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 9,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter.

United States 12 Month Oil Fund Company Profile

The United States 12 Month Oil Fund, LP (USL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 12 Month Light Sweet Crude Oil index. The fund tracks light, sweet crude oil spot prices using an average of the 12 nearest-month NYMEX WTI crude oil futures contracts. USL was launched on Dec 6, 2007 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United States 12 Month Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States 12 Month Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.