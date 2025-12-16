iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY) Stock Price Up 2.9% – Should You Buy?

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.60 and last traded at $40.3370. Approximately 93,063 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 83,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.20.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 2.9%

The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.06 and a 200-day moving average of $39.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $11,516,000. Mount Lucas Management LP grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 68,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,416,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $872,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $559,000.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (EMHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprising USD denominated emerging markets high yield bonds. EMHY was launched on Apr 3, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

