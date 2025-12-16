FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) Trading 0.4% Higher – Should You Buy?

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.99 and last traded at $62.83. 55,796 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 123,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.56.

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.75.

Get FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFRA. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund in the first quarter worth $4,794,000. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 67,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 23,917 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 1,147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 23,711 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $868,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $589,000.

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies from developed and emerging markets. NFRA was launched on Oct 8, 2013 and is managed by FlexShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.