American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Shares Up 1.2% – Still a Buy?

Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Free Report) shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.2520 and last traded at $0.2520. 25,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 23,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.2490.
American Hotel Income Properties REIT Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.29.
American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile
American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.V), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP’s portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.
