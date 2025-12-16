FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) Shares Up 0.1% – What’s Next?

FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.9750 and last traded at $14.95. 3,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 9,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.94.

FFBW Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.02. The stock has a market cap of $63.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.12.

About FFBW

(Get Free Report)

FFBW, Inc operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FFBW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FFBW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.