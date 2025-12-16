First Farmers Financial (OTCMKTS:FFMR) Shares Up 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR – Get Free Report) rose 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $67.00 and last traded at $67.00. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.41.

First Farmers Financial Trading Up 0.9%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.43.

First Farmers Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%.

About First Farmers Financial

First Farmers Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Farmers Bank & Trust that provides banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, health savings accounts, youth accounts, business accounts, deposit and government accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as account management services; and mortgages and construction loans, first time home buyers loan, home equity loans, auto loans, collateral loans, and debit and credit cards.

