Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) Shares Up 0.1% – Here’s Why

Neo Lithium Corp. (CVE:NLC – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$6.50 and last traded at C$6.50. Approximately 88,215 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 361,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.49.
Neo Lithium Stock Up 0.1%
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.31 and a quick ratio of 20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$958.79 million and a P/E ratio of 43.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.50.
Neo Lithium Company Profile
Neo Lithium Corp., a lithium brine exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Tres Quebradas (3Q) project covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares, including a salar complex of approximately 16,000 hectares located in Catamarca Province, Argentina.
