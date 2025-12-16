Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Trading Up 1.4% – Should You Buy?

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.9850 and last traded at $40.72. Approximately 1,268 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 3,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.14.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.98.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.