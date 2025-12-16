Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Trading Up 1.4% – Should You Buy?

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.9850 and last traded at $40.72. Approximately 1,268 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 3,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.14.
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.98.
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hikma Pharmaceuticals
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- ServiceNow’s $7 Billion Gamble: Panic or Opportunity?
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Dell and HP Are Raising Prices—And Investors Should Take Note
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Why DLocal Is the Top Emerging Market Fintech Stock to Watch for 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.