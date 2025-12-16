Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) Shares Down 3.8% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Franklin Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:FKWL – Get Free Report) were down 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.29 and last traded at $4.36. Approximately 19,212 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 28,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.
Franklin Wireless Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $51.36 million, a P/E ratio of -25.65 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.34.
Franklin Wireless Company Profile
Franklin Wireless Corp. provides integrated wireless solutions. The company's products include 5G/4G wireless broadband products, such as wi-fi mobile hotspot, fixed wireless routers, and enterprise gateway CPE; and IoT tracking and connected devices, including smart IoT tracking device, connected car, and home phone connect.
