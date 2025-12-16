Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Stock Price Up 0.9% – Here’s Why

Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as €94.20 and last traded at €93.10. 119,426 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the average session volume of 49,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at €92.30.

The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €98.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €112.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.76.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

