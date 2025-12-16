Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Stock Price Down 5.1% – Should You Sell?

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$6.01 and last traded at C$6.14. Approximately 396,746 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 176% from the average daily volume of 143,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.47.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Trilogy Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$5.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 10th. Cormark downgraded Trilogy Metals from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$3.25 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$5.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trilogy Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 60.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.33 and a beta of 2.06.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Trilogy Metals Inc is an exploration stage company engaged in mineral exploration. The company focuses on exploring and developing its mineral resource properties, which include the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects (UKMP or UKMP Projects), in the Ambler mining district located in Alaska, the United States.

