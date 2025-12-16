Allkem (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Shares Up 1.5% – Here’s What Happened

Allkem Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.80 and last traded at $6.80. Approximately 1,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 14,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.
Allkem Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.23.
Allkem Company Profile
Allkem Limited engages in the production and sale of lithium and boron in Argentina. Its flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in Jujuy province in northern Argentina. Allkem Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.
