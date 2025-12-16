Comparing CACI International (NYSE:CACI) and Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR)

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) and CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.2% of Forrester Research shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of CACI International shares are held by institutional investors. 39.2% of Forrester Research shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of CACI International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Forrester Research has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CACI International has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forrester Research 2 1 0 0 1.33 CACI International 0 3 13 0 2.81

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Forrester Research and CACI International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

CACI International has a consensus price target of $619.85, suggesting a potential upside of 9.22%. Given CACI International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CACI International is more favorable than Forrester Research.

Profitability

This table compares Forrester Research and CACI International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forrester Research -21.06% 9.18% 3.55% CACI International 5.70% 15.92% 7.09%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Forrester Research and CACI International”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forrester Research $432.47 million 0.32 -$5.75 million ($4.51) -1.59 CACI International $8.63 billion 1.45 $499.83 million $22.65 25.06

CACI International has higher revenue and earnings than Forrester Research. Forrester Research is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CACI International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CACI International beats Forrester Research on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc. operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession. This segment delivers content, such as future trends, predictions, and market forecasts; deep consumer and business buyer data and insights; curated best practice models and tools to run business functions; operational and performance benchmarking data; and technology and service market landscapes and vendor evaluations. The Consulting segment provides consulting projects, include conducting maturity assessments, prioritizing best practices, developing strategies, building business cases, selecting technology vendors, structuring organizations, developing content marketing strategies and collateral, and sales tools; and advisory services. The Events segment hosts events related to business-to-business marketing, sales and product leadership, customer experience, security and risk, new technology and innovation, and data strategies and insights. The company sells its products and services through direct sales force in various locations. Forrester Research, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The Domestic Operations segment offers digital solutions by modernizing enterprise and agency-unique applications, enterprise infrastructure, and business processes; C4ISR solutions, including command, control, communications, and computer (C4), as well as intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) technology and networks; and cyber solutions for cybersecurity, cyberspace, electronic warfare, and signals intelligence operations. This segment also provides space solutions, comprising intelligence fusion, data analytic, and decision support, as well as logistics solutions; engineering services, such as platform integration, modernization and sustainment, system engineering, naval architecture, training and simulation, and logistics engineering; design, implement, protect, and manage secure enterprise IT solutions for federal agencies; and mission support solutions, that include analytic services, as well as scenario-based instruction across the spectrum of intelligence processing, collection, and products. The International Operations segment provides a range of IT services, proprietary data, and software products to the commercial and government customers in the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

