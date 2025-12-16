Reviewing Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) & FlexiInternational Software (OTCMKTS:FLXI)

FlexiInternational Software (OTCMKTS:FLXI – Get Free Report) and Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

FlexiInternational Software has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xperi has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get FlexiInternational Software alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.3% of Xperi shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of FlexiInternational Software shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Xperi shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FlexiInternational Software N/A N/A N/A Xperi -16.72% -7.03% -4.14%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FlexiInternational Software and Xperi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares FlexiInternational Software and Xperi”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FlexiInternational Software N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Xperi $453.96 million 0.61 -$136.61 million $0.16 37.59

FlexiInternational Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Xperi.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for FlexiInternational Software and Xperi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FlexiInternational Software 0 0 0 0 0.00 Xperi 0 0 2 0 3.00

Xperi has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 82.88%. Given Xperi’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Xperi is more favorable than FlexiInternational Software.

Summary

Xperi beats FlexiInternational Software on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FlexiInternational Software

(Get Free Report)

FlexiInternational Software Inc. develops, markets, and supports back office accounting software solutions for companies in banking and credit union, insurance, financial services, and other service industries worldwide. The company offers offers FlexiFinancials suite that consists of FlexiLedger, a core repository of financial transactions; FlexiPayables, an accounts payable module; FlexiPurchasing to track and streamline the purchasing processes; FlexiAssets, a fixed assets module; FlexiProjects that manages, tracks, and analyzes project costs, budgets, encumbrances, and status; FlexiFDW, an event-driven data repository; and FlexiReceivables for companies to manage and track their receivables. It also provides FlexiTools applications to customize FlexiFinancials, such as FlexiDesigner to customize the FlexiFinancials Suite GUI using an interactive visual design editor; and FlexiDB that allows the customization of the Flexi database structures. In addition, the company offers FlexiInfo Suite that consist of FlexiWorkflow, an application that is integrated with various FlexiFinancial modules; FlexiImaging that provides integration with various third party imaging solutions, including Microsoft SharePoint; and RenovoFYI, a Web based financial report writer. Further, it provides FlexiIntegration suite that consists of FlexiAPIs that provide real-time, synchronous access to functional components within the FlexiFinancials Suite of applications; FlexiNetExchange to provide a seamless integration with Jack Henry's Silverlake core banking solution, Synergy Workflow, and Synergy Imaging; and FlexiImport/Export Wizard that allow users to import and export data. Furthermore, the company offers consulting, training and education, and support services. It has strategic partnerships with Acturis; and Jack Henry & Associates. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Shelton, Connecticut with additional locations in Naples, Florida; and Surrey, United Kingdom.

About Xperi

(Get Free Report)

Xperi Inc. operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service. It also provides consumer electronics solutions, such as home and mobile audio solutions, and silicon and software solutions for edge inference; connected car solutions, including HD Radio and DTS AutoStage; and Media Platform that provides Vewd middleware solutions, TiVo OS, TiVo Stream 4K, connected TVs, and connected cars that leverage the TiVo OS, as well as advertising solutions. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for FlexiInternational Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexiInternational Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.