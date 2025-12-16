Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP) Major Shareholder Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal Acquires 50,000 Shares

Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $86,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 13,829,867 shares in the company, valued at $23,787,371.24. This trade represents a 0.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 15th, Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal purchased 850,000 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $1,436,500.00.

On Friday, December 12th, Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal acquired 270,431 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $462,437.01.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal acquired 42,781 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $73,155.51.

On Tuesday, December 9th, Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal bought 200 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $342.00.

On Monday, November 24th, Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal purchased 3,831 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $6,512.70.

On Friday, November 21st, Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal purchased 236,977 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,491.13.

On Thursday, November 20th, Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal acquired 800,000 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,368,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal acquired 199,271 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $342,746.12.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal bought 131,814 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $230,674.50.

On Monday, November 17th, Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal purchased 168,897 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $295,569.75.

Prairie Operating Stock Performance

Prairie Operating stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,564,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,429. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Prairie Operating Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.58. The company has a market cap of $99.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PROP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Prairie Operating to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Prairie Operating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Institutional Trading of Prairie Operating

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Prairie Operating in the first quarter valued at $3,678,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prairie Operating in the 1st quarter valued at $2,943,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Prairie Operating in the 2nd quarter valued at $860,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prairie Operating by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 661,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 285,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prairie Operating during the 3rd quarter worth about $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

Prairie Operating Company Profile

Prairie Operating Co, an independent energy company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company holds assets in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and the Niobrara and Codell formations. Prairie Operating Co is based in Houston Texas.

