Insider Selling: Vistra (NYSE:VST) CEO Sells $3,605,774.55 in Stock

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) CEO James Burke sold 22,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total value of $3,605,774.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 297,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,290,575.90. The trade was a 6.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of VST traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $168.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,284,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,876,534. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.22. The firm has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $90.51 and a fifty-two week high of $219.82.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). Vistra had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 64.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a $0.227 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. Vistra’s payout ratio is 32.49%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Vistra by 7.1% in the third quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vistra by 0.9% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 2.0% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target (down from $241.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Vistra in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.20.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

