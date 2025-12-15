Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Trading Down 81.1% – Time to Sell?

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report) dropped 81.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 8,595,235 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4,304% from the average daily volume of 195,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Colabor Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Colabor Group from C$1.50 to C$0.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.61, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of -0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.60.

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The company reported C($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Colabor Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.83%. The business had revenue of C$212.47 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Colabor Group Inc. will post 0.0199693 EPS for the current year.

Colabor Group Inc is a wholesaler and distributor of food and related products in Canada. The company operates in two segments Distribution and Wholesale segment. Its Distribution segment operations include the distribution of food products and related products in hotels, restaurants and institutions (HRI) and retail market.

