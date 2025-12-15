Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Stock Price Down 81.1% – Should You Sell?

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report) dropped 81.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 8,595,235 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4,304% from the average daily volume of 195,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Desjardins dropped their price target on Colabor Group from C$1.50 to C$0.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Raymond James Financial raised Colabor Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colabor Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.00.

Get Colabor Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GCL

Colabor Group Trading Down 81.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of -0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The company reported C($0.73) EPS for the quarter. Colabor Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of C$212.47 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Colabor Group Inc. will post 0.0199693 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Colabor Group

(Get Free Report)

Colabor Group Inc is a wholesaler and distributor of food and related products in Canada. The company operates in two segments Distribution and Wholesale segment. Its Distribution segment operations include the distribution of food products and related products in hotels, restaurants and institutions (HRI) and retail market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Colabor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colabor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.