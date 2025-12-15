Romios Gold Resources (CVE:RG) Trading Down 25% – Here’s What Happened

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (CVE:RG – Get Free Report) fell 25% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 1,364,333 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 833% from the average session volume of 146,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Romios Gold Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of C$9.84 million, a P/E ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 3.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03.

About Romios Gold Resources

Romios Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration of precious and base metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interest in the Golden Triangle Area project covering an area of 45,105 hectares located in British Columbia; and 20% interest in the Thunder Bay silver district project comprising 87 claims covering an area of 1,853 hectares located in northwestern Ontario.

