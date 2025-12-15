UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $82.5325 and last traded at $81.5275, with a volume of 3173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.9125.

UniCredit Stock Up 2.0%

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UniCredit stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in UniCredit were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. provides commercial banking services in Italy, Germany, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides corporate finance advisory, rating advisory, financial sponsor, patient capital, capital structure advisory, and finance solutions, as well as securities services.

